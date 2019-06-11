Gun suppressors making noise in Washington

Gun suppressors have come under fire following the deadly shooting last month in Virginia where a gunman killed 12 people using a firearm equipped with one of the devices.

Now, the U.S. Supreme Court won't hear a challenge to federal restrictions on them -- meaning they still have to be registered and will continue to not be protected under the 2nd Amendment, which could prompt more states to try and ban them.

A gun suppressor is defined by the ATF as a firearm. Yet it's not protected under the 2nd Amendment rights.

So far eight states, plus Washington D.C., have banned them.

We caught up with Brandon Maddox, who owns Dakota Silencer, to get his reaction to the Supreme Court's decision.

"I don't think it'll have a huge impact, basically what it says is everything that's currently in place will stay in place," Maddox said.

Suppressors reduce the sound of gunfire by 30 to 35 decibels. They reduce recoil in your gun and protect your hearing while hunting.

Even though President Trump said he would seriously look at restricting gun suppressors following the Virginia shootings, Maddox thinks the bigger threat to ban them could be at the state level.

"My personal opinion is, it was the way the reporter asked the question, 'should these be restricted' kind of insinuating, like the bump stocks where those were not restricted, so I think his gut reaction well if they are not restricted we should restrict them; hopefully he realizes now they are fairly restricted, as is, probably the most restricted firearm in America to purchase," Maddox said.

Suppressors are regulated under the National Firearms Act.

To possess a silencer, owners are required to pay a $200 fee, undergo background checks and submit a lot of other paperwork.

Maddox says the whole process takes about eight to 10 months before a person can actually buy a suppressor.

