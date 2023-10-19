SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Not long after discovering thousands of dollars worth of items missing from his car, a University of Sioux Falls wrestler found himself face to face with a gun.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday USF wrestler, Paul Garcia, was heading to a lifting session when he noticed his school bag was missing while parked by University Hills Village.

“Honestly, like I broke down a little bit because I worked really hard,” said Garcia. “It was a bunch of my graduation gifts that I got from high school and so it kind of was just like I felt responsible for it. And I was like I shouldn’t have left my stuff in my car.”

Using Find My iPhone he discovered his things were at a hotel in town.

“It’s not uncommon for people to track their stolen goods. Especially with Apple devices whether it’s a phone or Airpods. We get that a lot,” said Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer.

Garcia went to check it out. When he got there he saw a woman wearing one of his shirts.

“I was in total shock and so that’s why I just backed up, went to my Jeep right away, and called the police,” said Garcia.

In the hotel parking lot, Garcia says he saw a man in a car with the woman wearing his shirt. That man pulled a gun on Garcia.

“I just kind of looked at him I wasn’t really scared at all. It did put me in a little bit of a shock but I was pretty frustrated already,” said Garcia.

He followed the car out of the parking lot until police told him to stop.

“In the heat of the moment, they’re like ‘I want to get my stuff back, I know where it is at I’m going to go get it,’ but there are consequences so sometimes people don’t realize in a situation like that which is why we always encourage them to call police,” said Clemens.

“I really wanted to yell at her. But I just kept my composure and didn’t want to do anything that could make matters worse for myself,” said Garcia.

This situation is still under investigation. If you have any tips on this case you are encouraged to contact Sioux Falls police.