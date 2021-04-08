Gun owners react to President Biden’s executive actions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Joe Biden took aim at gun violence in America on Thursday when he signed several executive actions following several mass shootings in Georgia, Colorado and South Carolina.



But gun enthusiasts say they don’t believe it will have any impact on crimes committed with guns.

“I’ve been shooting since I was 10 years old,” Jeff Gilliland said.

Jeff Gilliland is a gun enthusiast. This former Army veteran, who served tours in Iraq, has been collecting guns for years.

He has AR-15 rifles, AR-410 shotguns and multiple handguns.

The executive actions by the President today include the Justice Department drafting ‘red flag’ legislation that states can model to keep guns out of the hands of people facing mental health issues.

The department will also have 30 days to create new rules addressing ‘ghost guns’ which are self assembled weapons that require no serial numbers.

“…Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it’s an international embarrassment,” Biden said Thursday.

The President is also calling on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

“Drives me absolutely crazy, everybody knows AR is ArmaLite Rifle; assault is an act with intent to harm somebody, so I could do that with a wrench, a hammer any tool available,” Gilliland said.

Gilliland says he doubts these new gun laws will stop criminals and the mass shootings that we’ve seen in recent weeks.

“This isn’t going to help anybody, this isn’t going to keep anyone safer, if these guys want guns they steal them or buy them off the black market,” Gilliland said.

In a statement, the top House Republican — Kevin McCarthy — says his caucus will “strongly oppose” the president’s actions, which he calls an infringement on the right to bear arms.

But in today’s remarks, President Biden said charges that he is infringing on the Second Amendment are “phony arguments.”

Gilliland, who has spent thousands of dollars on guns and accessories, says he will keep collecting.

“Absolutely, it’s something I enjoy doing, it’s my hobby,” Gilliland said.

The White House is also calling on Congress to act on two background check bills that the House has already passed.