SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A gunshot was heard inside an apartment complex on the northeastern side of Sioux Falls Monday.

Monday afternoon, residents of an apartment on the 900 block of North Omaha Avenue heard a noise that was later reported to be a gunshot fired from outside the apartment complex. The bullet went through some doors of the complex before dropping.

Neighborhood surveillance cameras captured part of the incident.

No one was injured and no motive was found. Police are working to piece together more information. No arrests have been made.