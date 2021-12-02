Gun fired in road rage incident leads to charges for Sioux Falls man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident that happened on Nov. 30, near Dell Rapids on Highway 115.

Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started when two motorists passed each other a couple of times.

Eventually, one of the motorists, a 63-year-old Sioux Falls man, fired a pistol at the other motorist. Terry Myers was arrested for one count of discharge of a firearm at an occupied structure or motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault.

Phillips says the road rage stemmed from one of the vehicles following the other vehicle too closely. Phillips says he doesn’t believe the bullet struck the victim’s vehicle.