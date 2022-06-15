SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls authorities say a road rage incident resulted in a potentially dangerous situation.

Police say a couple of cars were blocking the road near the intersection of 9th Street and West Avenue.

Someone tried to drive around them and an argument ensued.

At one point, police say one of the drivers showed a gun to the other drivers. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

According to Sioux Falls police the drivers left before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.