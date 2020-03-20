Guitar teacher shifts to online lessons in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus is limiting gatherings in Sioux Falls and that’s costing local musicians a lot of performance money.

Geoff Gunderson teaches classical guitar through the national Childbloom Guitar Program. Right now, he and his students are getting extra creative when it comes to lessons.

“It’s been better than I expected. It’s not ideal. I definitely prefer face to face and realtime,” Gunderson said.

Normally, Gunderson hosts his guitarists at Augustana or his home.

“I work at Augustana and they’re moving online and chances are that we weren’t going to be able to do lessons there. So it was kind of out of necessity that I moved to a video format, as are a lot of teachers in Sioux Falls,” Gunderson said.

These lessons are taking place using Zoom video conferencing. Parent Cara DeHaan thinks it’s a great idea for her son during these times of isolation.

“It helps him continue to practice well too knowing that this is coming. It keeps a little bit of pressure on. Then I only have four kids to worry about for a half an hour,” DeHaan said.

“It’s been kind of an adventure. I think some of the kids think it’s actually sort of cool,” Gunderson said.

Gunderson says it certainly has it’s challenges depending on his home’s internet speeds. He’s just thankful to still be able to jam with his kids.

“It’s very crazy. It reminds me a little of just the attitude after 9/11. Sort of a common enemy. Hopefully it’s sort of a reset and we’ll come out better on the other side,” Gunderson said.

Gunderson says Childbloom teachers across the country are using Zoom for lessons right now. He says there’s a big online meeting today to discuss how the online tutorials are going.