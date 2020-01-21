1  of  2
Guilty verdict in Yankton murder trial

Local News

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man has been found guilty on four charges in the death of 46-year-old Tamara LaFramboise, who disappeared last March.

Her body was found in the a river in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

45-year-old Stephen Falkenburg will be sentenced for LaFramboise’s murder on March 2, 2020.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s office says the charges carry punishments of mandatory life imprisonment and up to a $50,000 fine for 2nd Degree Murder and up to life imprisonment and $50,000 fines for 1st Degree Manslaughter.

