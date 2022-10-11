SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man accused of threatening to climb Mount Rushmore to shoot former President Donald Trump in 2020 has entered a guilty plea.

Lucian Celestine admits to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When he’s sentenced, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Ahead of the 2020 celebration at Mount Rushmore, authorities searched his home and car and discovered a gun and ammo that he’d bought with a disability payment.

According to court documents, Celestine has a history of mental illness and it wasn’t the first time he’d threatened a president.