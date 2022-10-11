SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man accused of threatening to climb Mount Rushmore to shoot former President Donald Trump in 2020 has entered a guilty plea.
Lucian Celestine admits to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
When he’s sentenced, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
Ahead of the 2020 celebration at Mount Rushmore, authorities searched his home and car and discovered a gun and ammo that he’d bought with a disability payment.
According to court documents, Celestine has a history of mental illness and it wasn’t the first time he’d threatened a president.