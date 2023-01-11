SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to distributing a deadly dose of fentanyl. Court papers filed Wednesday say 26-year-old Rundial Biliu has reached a deal with federal prosecutors.
He signed a document admitting to giving fentanyl to someone in September of 2021, which led to an overdose and resulted in a death.
In exchange for his guilty plea, one charge will be dropped. When he’s sentenced, he will face anywhere from 20-years to life in prison.
If you’re not familiar with fentanyl, it is 50-times more potent than heroin. Sioux Falls Police don’t have their end-of-year numbers yet. But, as of last fall, police told us the city was seeing a steady increase in fentanyl-related crimes and overdoses.
Nationwide, 2022 was a record year for fentanyl seizures.
The DEA seized more than 50-million pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder.
That’s enough fentanyl to kill 379 million people, which is more than the population of the United States.