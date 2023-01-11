SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to distributing a deadly dose of fentanyl. Court papers filed Wednesday say 26-year-old Rundial Biliu has reached a deal with federal prosecutors.

He signed a document admitting to giving fentanyl to someone in September of 2021, which led to an overdose and resulted in a death.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In exchange for his guilty plea, one charge will be dropped. When he’s sentenced, he will face anywhere from 20-years to life in prison.

If you’re not familiar with fentanyl, it is 50-times more potent than heroin. Sioux Falls Police don’t have their end-of-year numbers yet. But, as of last fall, police told us the city was seeing a steady increase in fentanyl-related crimes and overdoses.

Nationwide, 2022 was a record year for fentanyl seizures.

The DEA seized more than 50-million pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder.

That’s enough fentanyl to kill 379 million people, which is more than the population of the United States.