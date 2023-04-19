SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A guilty plea is expected following a 2020 traffic stop on Interstate 90 that turned up meth.

According to court papers, Christopher Louis Nelson and another person were traveling from California to Minnesota when a trooper attempted to pull them over near Chamberlain.

The vehicle eventually stopped on a gravel road following a short pursuit and that’s when authorities allegedly discovered the meth.

In court papers, Nelson admits to bringing meth to South Dakota, on his way to Minnesota where he planned to scout out locations to sell drugs.

Once he enters his plea, Nelson faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.