SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man charged in the murder of three people has pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

Francis Lange entered the guilty pleas in court Wednesday to three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the November 2021 crime in Scotland.

According to court documents, Lange shot everyone inside the Scotland home, including a child.

Angela Monclova, her father Librado and Diane Akins died. Court records say a Bon Homme County Deputy responded to a domestic violence-related call involving Lange and Angela Monclova several months prior to her death.

After the change of plea hearing, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley answered questions. He says a mentally ill plea is pretty much the same as a guilty plea but it means Lange will receive more treatment and evaluation for mental illness.