SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a little over a month since a pipe burst at the Union Gospel Mission, flooding the third floor, women’s center, and thrift store.

Things are starting to get back to normal at the Union Gospel Mission.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The CEO says guests have moved back into the women’s center.

“Actually came back about a week ago, which is really good, we were able to get them back into our facility,” CEO, Union Gospel Mission, Eric Weber said.

He says when the pipe burst back in December, the basement had two inches of water on the ground. Now it’s filled again with clothes.

Broken pipe at Union Gospel Mission in December 2022

He credits support from the community.

“When the community stepped up they donated a lot of money, donated a lot of time, a lot of volunteers came in, just helped us clean out this place, just endless amounts of volunteers,” Weber said.

The thrift store was also affected when the pipe burst. Weber says that will hopefully be open soon.

“As soon as we get a couple more employees for the thrift store, we are up and running, so we got clothes, we got new clothes, which is amazing, everybody thinks a thrift store is used closed, but a lot of our donors have donated new items,” Weber said.

He says he’s fortunate so many have been willing to help along the way.

“Just phenomenal what the community has done for the mission, and we owe it to the community of Sioux Falls for stepping up and thank you because it’s amazing, you don’t know what you are missing until it’s gone,” Weber said.

Weber says they’re always looking for volunteers. We’ve provided a link to the organization’s website here.