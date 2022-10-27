SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Veteran Affairs (SDDVA) will be unveiling a pair of eagle statues on the gates of the cemetery’s main entrance in November, according to a release sent by the organization.

An unveiling ceremony will be held Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

“The eagles will serve as the guardians of the cemetery, watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the cemetery their forever home,” said cemetery director Erin Brown.

The sculptures were funded by private donations and by sculptor Jurek Jakowicz.