Guard member calls singing ‘God-given talent’

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The singing talents of a National Guard member and Codington County Deputy are once again getting attention.

Michael Morgan sang “Amazing Grace” during tow truck driver Dale Jones’s funeral in Watertown last week.

He told KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald that singing is something he’s been doing for a long time when KELOLAND News first introduced you to him.

“I have an identical twin brother and him and I, we’d always sing coming back from wrestling practice, we’d always do acappella stuff and sing together, something fun, God given talent,” Morgan said in 2018.

Hear more from Morgan later Monday on KELOLAND News.

