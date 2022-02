SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former guard at the South Dakota penitentiary admits to having an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner.

Today Rian Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to sexual acts with someone who he was supposed to be overseeing. The judge did not set a sentencing date.

Fitzpatrick’s arrest came in the wake of South Dakota’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, nepotism and dangerous conditions in the state prison system.