SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two years into the pandemic, many health care workers are burned out. On top of that, nurses and doctors are also reporting anger and aggression from patients and family members.

“Since the pandemic has started we have seen violence against health care workers, whether it’s in clinics or in the hospital as well,” Dr. Mike Wilde, vice president medical officer at Sanford USD Medical Center, said.

That anger has grown as the pandemic continues to impact our lives.

“Whether it’s physical, verbal, we’ve certainly seen an uptick in that,” Wilde said. “Nurses have been brought to tears on the phone by the word and comments that being thrown at them from the other end,” Amy Boyd, ICU Nurse Manager at Avera Health, said. “We’re also really stressing to our staff that no one should tolerate this,” Wilde said.

COVID has brought feelings of stress, anger and frustration.

“We are all tired, the caregivers I would say are tired and tested, but you know they come to work every day, they show up every day, they’re one of the essential workers that has had to come into this pandemic every day,” David Flicek, resident and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, said.

Declining mental health is a growing issue, due to things like job and food insecurity, childcare, health problems, abuse, and grief.

“As we know across the nation with the pandemic we’ve seen an increase of mental health issues, anxiety, depression, physical or verbal abuse, substance abuse,” Wilde said.

Health care workers are supporting each other in times of tension and exhaustion and ask the same from the public.

“We realize this is incredibly stressful, it’s incredibly scary, and we want to work with you,” Boyd said.

The American Medical Association is calling for a nationwide end to violence towards health care workers.