Growing up black in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Emotions are high all across the nation as people continue to mourn the lost lives of people of color like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. Protests continue calling for justice. Racism is something that’s been around for centuries, and people of color are still feeling it in their daily lives.

Teagan McNary grew up in Vermillion, where she was one of very few people of color in her school.

Teagan McNary (right) with her two best friends growing up

“I would say, in terms of like a person of color, like a minority, growing up in rural South Dakota, it was difficult in a sense. I mean, you knew from the time that you were young that you were pretty different from everybody around you and there were not a lot of people that looked like you,” McNary said.

Abuk Jiel grew up in Sioux Falls, where she was the only black person in her class.

“To me, when I was growing up, race was always in front of me. My mother, when I was in elementary school, she would always kind of tell me, ‘hey did something happen at school today’ or always check in with me. And when I was little I never really thought anything much of those little, like check-ins or her asking me what teachers would say to me, personally. I just took it as my mother, in a way, being overprotective. Then as I started to grow up and realize that my mother wasn’t actually being overprotective, she was, in a way, trying to protect me from what I didn’t know,” Jiel said.

Abuk Jiel with her mom.

Growing up, they both struggled to find their identities as people of color.

“Me, for a matter of fact, there’s only a certain amount of assimilation that I could do to fit in, but at the end of the day, I was always that one black girl in the class. That, growing up, kind of put a hinder in a lot of my confidence and just how I walk through the world in general,” Jiel said.

“I’m bi-racial, I grew up with my mom, who is white, so I think that that also probably played a role in that as well. You don’t really realize how much of an impact it has to grow up and not be around a lot of people that look like you. So I think when I was younger, especially, that was difficult for me,” McNary said.

McNary and her mom.

They felt the impact of what it’s like to be treated differently because of the color of their skin.

“One thing that I will always remember is, my freshman year, a boy who was older than me saying, ‘you’re like a fly in a bucket of milk.’ And I thought to myself, I was like, oh is he trying to be funny? Or is that some way of kind of telling me you stick out? But for what reason? So it’s like, what makes my life any different than a fly dead in a bucket of milk,” Jiel said.

“I majored in political science and have worked on, volunteered on a few campaigns throughout my time. I think that most Caucasian or white people probably don’t have to worry as much about canvasing or going door to door knocking and talking about a certain politician. But you know, in my experience, that’s definitely been something that I’ve had to worry about and other volunteers and organizers that are black have had to worry about. More than once it’s happened where you go up to a door and you’re knocking and you’re just there to tell them about your candidate or tell them about a certain initiated measure. Multiple times I’ve heard, ‘you don’t belong here,’ like, ‘get off my lawn,’ you know everything that you can think of, I’ve heard,” McNary said.

Though McNary says she hasn’t overtly experienced racism in her lifetime, she can tell it’s there in underlying tones.

“The people that are saying that racism doesn’t exist, first of all, need to understand like how privileged that statement is. In my experience, it’s been predominately not people of color that are making those statements. Obviously they’re not probably experiencing racism. So that’s a great thing, a wonderful privilege for them. But it shouldn’t even be an argument, I mean it’s very evident that racism still exists,” McNary said.

Both McNary and Jiel say that although the topics of racism and injustice towards people of color may make some people uncomfortable, it’s important to have those conversations.

“If you feel uncomfortable, that shows you that something is wrong. Use your uncomfortableness to reach out to people of color and educate yourself on how you can be better so we all can be better together. I think taking yourself and getting into that uncomfortable situation allows for everyone to grow,” Jiel said.

Jiel and some friends from USD.

Around the country and also beyond America’s borders, people are calling attention to the struggles people of color face.

“I think it’s great that people are starting this conversation. They’ve started this conversation for many years and now we’re seeing that a lot of people are coming and helping and backing us and if we don’t get this conversation out and get something figured out soon, this will forever be an ongoing issue and that’s not something I want to see,” Jiel said.

The Black Lives Matter movement has ignited those conversations.

“For me, truly, so many times, especially in South Dakota, you’re met with, ‘no, it’s not black lives matter, it’s all lives matter.’ You know, we get that. Yeah, 100 percent. The whole thing though is that’s really not the point. Right now it’s black lives have to matter in order for all other lives to matter,” McNary said.

McNary and Jiel both went to the University of South Dakota for their higher education. McNary was the first black female student body president and the first black homecoming queen a USD. Jiel is following in her footsteps and is the current student body president.