Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — Entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors converged on Rapid City today for the 9th annual Innovation Expo.

The South Dakota School of Mines hosted the event, giving people a chance to network and grow together.

This expo is all about learning and growing no matter the business.

“Really kind of our annual event to work with entrepreneurs throughout the state and also investors who look to invest in any kind of scale of startup companies. It’s really a shark tank localized without the drama.” SD Enterprises Executive Director Tom Eitreim said.

Jacob West, a Mines graduate, returned to the event as a representative.

“It’s a really great event to come and see some of the new things going on. Some of the innovative things going on right here in Rapid City from both students and businesses alike. So it’s really a great time to come and network and see some of those things as well.” Omnitech Representative Jacob West said.

This year marks the 9th annual Innovation Expo and the first that is being held here at the School of Mines, with this year’s attendance being close to 140 different individuals.

It also featured 11 different speakers from a variety of backgrounds.

“I would bet we have about 5 to 10 different resource partners and that’s something we really try to elevate. You know, there is help here for entrepreneurs and you just have to be able to raise your hand and kind of seek it out.” Eitreim said.

When it comes to startups and being an entrepreneur, this expo showed that all you need to do is stand up and ask questions to move forward.

Sioux Falls will be hosting an Innovation Expo on November 2nd at the Orpheum Theater Center.