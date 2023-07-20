SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the most popular soccer clubs in the world is helping grow the game right here in KELOLAND.

A week-long youth soccer camp in Sioux Falls isn’t uncommon, but one run by representatives of Real Madrid is something new.

“We are trying to teach the kids, make better players, make a better person, improve your individual skills,” Real Madrid Foundation’s Joel Vasquez said.

The event is one of 31 camps The Real Madrid Foundation is hosting across the country. The schedule includes stops in Chicago, Dallas, and Denver, leaving Sioux Falls among the smaller cities on the list.

“We finished in Omaha last year, but we receive a lot of players from Sioux Falls to Omaha, that’s why we made the decision to add Sioux Falls to the route,” Vasquez said.

“They had enough interest where they thought it would be a great camp here,” Sanford Health’s Taryn Christion said.

Former SDSU quarterback Taryn Christion manages Sanford Crossing and helped organize the camp.

“It’s been a lot of fun to see the kids come out here, have some fun, get a kick out of some of the questions that they ask, Have you met Ronaldo? It’s a lot of fun to see,” Christion said.

“Real Madrid’s the biggest club in the world,” 12-year-old Gage Rolfing said.

Rolfing says the camp is putting his skills to the test.

“I’m learning to take control of the ball, when to control and when to pass,” Rolfing said.

The top players at each camp will receive an invite to attend Real Madrid Foundation events at the team’s training facilities in Spain.

“It’d mean a lot to me because I’ve never traveled across the ocean and it’s my dream to go pro in any big league,” Rolfing said.

“It’s a tournament that they do over there for two weeks. They make the players live the experience that they live over here, but living it in Madrid,” Vasquez said.

72 players are participating in this week’s camp. Vasquez says about ten will receive an invitation to Spain. The event wraps up Friday at Sanford Crossing.