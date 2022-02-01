BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve talked about the shortage of nurses and other health care workers due to the pandemic. Now there’s also a growing need for pharmacists.

The U.S. department of labor is predicting a two-percent decline in the number of pharmacists between 2020 and 2030. But SDSU says it’s seeing a 100-percent job placement within its College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.

These students are studying hard to prepare for their future careers in pharmacy.

“Not gonna lie it is kind of intense at times, but there’s a lot of great support offered within the college of pharmacy with your classmates, with your professors, and all of the facility here so they make it definitely seem more doable than it might seem from the outside,” said Ellie Balken, senior pharmacy student.

Rural pharmacists are needed now more than ever because of the pandemic.

“In the retail world where I’m at, with COVID testing, with COVID vaccines, and actually in the retail world or community setting where we’re at, we’re relied upon for a lot of the questions, what do I do if I’m sick? How long do I need to stay home? What are the precautions I should take? Should I have so and so test? So it’s a lot of different things that we are doing right now that we didn’t do two years ago,” said Lyle Prussman, Pharmacist.

But, the job placement of those studying pharmacy has changed.

“So if you go back five maybe ten years ago, about 70-percent of our graduates went on to be community pharmacists, so working at Hy-Vee’s, Lewis Drugs, Walgreens, those types of places, and over the last few years what you’ve seen is a shift away from that and it’s about 50/50. 50-percent of our graduates now go into community pharmacy, sometimes even fewer, the rest go on to residencies,” said Dan Hansen, Dean of the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.

Residencies are an additional year or two of training that provide students with a more specialized education.

“Some will work in different drug manufactures, they’ll go into research, they will go into home health oncology, work with long term care patients so the skies kind of the limit in pharmacy,” said Scout Forbes-Hurd, Assistant Professor/Continuing Education and Experiential Education Coordinator.

Each class in the SDSU College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions consists of 65 students.