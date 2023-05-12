SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –This spring season started off late, but that hasn’t stopped gardeners from getting their hands in the dirt.

The Minnehaha Master Gardeners Club have spent the last two months growing plants for their annual sale.

“These are great, huge plants at a great price. So if there is something you really want come early,” Jacobsen said.

Gardeners from across Sioux Falls have been working for the last two months to prepare for the 30th annual Minnehaha Master Gardeners Plant sale.

“We have been digging in yards and gardens across the whole metro area for about a month. We’ve been growing plants under our own grow lights and at Southeast Tech,” said Cami Jacobsen, President of Minnehaha Master Gardeners Club.

The sale will feature hundreds of various types of plants. Whether you’re looking for veggies, flowers, houseplants, or starter plants, there is something for every grower.

“We’re here to help people get their plants and get outside. Especially if you’re gardening, we are here not only for the plant sale, but we are also here as educators,” Schaefer said.

This year’s growing season started later than usual due to the snow…

“It just kind of delayed things a little bit. Usually we’re out digging, you know, middle to the end of April. This year, it was more towards the end of April and even this week at people’s houses,” said May Schaefer, Master Gardener.

But now that spring is here, Jacobsen says it’s time to head outside and get your hands in the dirt.

“Gardening is so therapeutic. It’s so relaxing, it’s fun. It’s a great group of people, because we’re all gardeners and we just kind of have share that common interest,” Jacobsen said.

The event starts at 9am in the morning in the Arts building at the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds. The event is cash or check only.

The money raised from this event will go back towards Master Gardeners programs that teach the community about gardening.