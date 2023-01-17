SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota farmers are growing connections, now at their finger tips.

For the past five years, the South Dakota soil health coalition has had a mentorship program, where experienced farmers are able to mentor other producers who are new to using conservation practices like no-till.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now, it’s getting even easier for farmers to connect with one another, through a new, smartphone app.

Farmer Kurt Stiefvater has been a mentor with the soil health coalition for several years, and will now be able to connect with other producers and soil health experts on his smartphone.

“I really like the app, you can take it with you in the field, if you see something you can find someone to discuss it with, look them up locally in your area, throughout the state, there’s a variety of people in it, with backgrounds and knowledge,” said Stiefvater.

For young farmers like Adam Eichacker, the app lets him ask more experienced farmers questions and get answers fast.

“I think a good transition into the future of agriculture, I think this is just a great way for guys to get online and get info lickity split. I think getting on there and just seeing things right there, you can search topics, especially what you’re thinking about, it’s just providing a great tool to a lot of younger guys,” said Eichacker.

This mobile app and website gives farmers access to experts in specific areas and includes resources on a variety of conservation topics.

“A lot of times in South Dakota, farmers are in rural areas, so sometimes they are not always connected with one another, but this app and this mentor network is going to give people the ability to share, you know, whether they are maybe a sheep producer or a cattle producer, you know, practices they’ve done that maybe they have had success with or maybe not, then they can share those ideas with others to help them learn before they maybe try out certain practices,” said Courtney Geppert with the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition.

Giving knowledge to ag producers, no matter where they are.

“You know, there’s a lot of ways to spend money on a farm and an operation, and to be honest with you, this one it’s free. It’s hard to put a dollar amount on that type of knowledge that’s out there,” said Eichacker. “My advice, go get it, looking is free, it doesn’t cost you anything, the best thing you can do is just hop on and download the app.”

The app is free in the Apple App Store or the google play store. You can access the website here.