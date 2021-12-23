Growing an opportunity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you like oats for breakfast, there’s a brand you may want to check out.

The Sumption Family near Frederick has launched Anthem Oats. They sell a variety of oats, including flavored oatmeal.

“I think it’s inspiration, a lot of it. Just seeing that something like this can come out of a small town. Plus it brings value. We haven’t hired yet, but we are to that point where we’re getting ready to and so it will provide jobs for our community,” Anthem Oats Administrative assistant Cassandra Sumption said.

