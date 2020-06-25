‘Grow It!’ brings new agriculture-themed exhibits to Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new addition to the Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion is bringing a fun, agriculture-based experience to kids and their families. “Grow It!” features 3,000 square feet of new exhibits, including one sponsored and designed by KELOLAND Media Group.

Jump into a tractor, pick some corn or discover how bugs play a role in soil health. These are all brand new experiences for families at the Washington Pavilion.

“It’s meant for you to bang on it and pick it up and scan it and play with it and wheelbarrow it and slide on it and climb on it. Don’t kick it but have a lot of fun with it and really enjoy it,” Director of Museums Jason Folkerts said.

KELOLAND Media Group is proud to be a part of this agriculture-themed space. Meteorologist Brian Karstens helped design a 4D weather experience exhibit.

“Going through the seasons of weather in KELOLAND and how that affects weather and agriculture,” Karstens said.

Karstens grew up on a farm and says it’s important for everyone to learn about agriculture.

“Connecting back to the farm is really important because I do believe as more generations are removed from the farm, it’s really important that the younger kids can get that feel and learn about what really happens. Weather is a big part of that as I knew growing up,” Karstens said.

“Grow It!” is the latest addition to the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Washington Pavilion staff say fresh experiences keep guests coming back to see what’s new.

“Four years ago our attendance was less than 65,000 a year in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Last year at the end of 2019, we broke the all-time record with more than 115,000 people attending. So we have nearly doubled our attendance over the last four years with all of these projects and remaking everything in the science center. So I think you could say the plan so far to date, knock on wood, has been a great success and we’re going to keep going,” Smith said.