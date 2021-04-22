Groups, volunteers partner for park cleanup on Earth Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in KELOLAND and all around the globe are celebrating Earth Day.

People grabbed gloves and trash bags and got to work to clean up Sertoma Park on Thursday.

Volunteer Libby King answered the call to pitch in.

“It’s Earth Day; they needed help. I’m strong, and I’m able,” Volunteer Libby King said.

The Butterfly House & Aquarium partnered with the Outdoor Campus and Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation to put on the cleanup event.

Community members were also invited.

“Our mission statement is to inspire conservation of sea, sky, and land, so it’s really important to us to provide opportunities for people to jump on board with that and we care about stewarding the earth well,” Kopp said.

Kelli Volk: What have you found so far in just about ten minutes of searching?

King: Fast food wrappers, coffee cup lids, Styrofoam.

While the calendar says it’s Earth Day on April 22nd, King says it’s always a good day to do your part.

“If you see trash, pick it up. See cans, pick it up,” King said.

For every family or individual who turned in a full bag of trash, two free tickets to the Butterfly House were given out.

