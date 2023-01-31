SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area at the southwest corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls could be changing.

A network of more than 30 members announced today that it has secured purchase agreements on two key pieces of land so that it can study the future development in what it called downtown Sioux Falls.

The network is called the Riverline District. It defined the Riverline District as including Drake Springs, the future Sioux Falls Skatepark, and Nelson Park. The enhanced district would include the current Department of Social Services campus and the land formerly known as Stadium Court.

The Riverline District website said its efforts are tied to various efforts by the Sioux Falls City Council.

That includes the council’s implementation of a variety of task force recommendations to continue to help our homeless community. “That work, along with the potential plans for the Riverline District and existing plans by the social service partners in this neighborhood, will all be considered in what the future of the district could entail,” the website said.

The network had a news conference today to discuss its goals. A news release did not include if affordable housing, additional parks or recreation areas would be part of the plan.

The listed network members include construction representatives, housing representatives

It does plan to take public input as part of its planning. Feedback can be submitted through Riverline District – Sioux Falls.