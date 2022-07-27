SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new network in Sioux Falls aims to help teenagers connect with opportunities.

It’s called the Youth Development Collaborative. They feel too many teenagers are spending time alone and unsupervised.

The group is just getting off the ground and is accepting new members.

The group met Wednesday online. The Youth Development Collaborative creates a network of agencies and individuals who will serve and advocate for teenagers. The goal is to connect middle and high-school-age students to education, career opportunities, and resources.

Kim Overby got involved through Thrive because she feels a responsibility to make the lives of children better.

“This group, it’s like they are truly working together to do the best for kids in this community. I love that there are no hidden agendas. There is no focusing on what I can get out of it for myself or my organization, it’s really with an understanding that collectively, we will be stronger, said Overby.

Sioux Falls Thrive is providing the infrastructure. President Michelle Erpenbach feels this group can really make a difference.

“In Sioux Falls there are 4 thousand or more kids in that middle school to high school range who don’t have any supervision when they are not in school and so some of those kids are spending 30 to 40 hours a week in the summer with nothing,” said Erpenbach.

Erpenbach says it is all about connecting kids with opportunity. The group is off to a good start but is looking for others to join.

Applications for membership in the collaborative are due by midnight Monday, August 15th.

Members serve two-year terms. To find the application, click here.