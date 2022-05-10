SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sixty-six million years ago, scientists say a gigantic asteroid, larger than Mount Everest, slammed into Earth, killing dinosaurs that had once dominated the planet for over 150 million years.

Now there’s a two hour television documentary coming out about that fateful day and an amazing discovery made in the Badlands of North Dakota.

“We are seeing it for the first time in 66 million years, I think we got ourselves a dinosaur.”

At a dig site in a remote location in the Badlands of North Dakota, scientists have uncovered numerous fossilized creatures that might be connected to dinosaurs’ extinction, including this Thescelosauras.

“Oh, that’s skin right there that’s actually scaly skin.”

In a new two hour documentary, DINOSAUR APOCALYPSE, a team of paleontologists uncovers evidence they believe detail the dinosaurs’ final moments on Earth.

“As paleontologists, we are essentially time travelers, so every time we go out there on an expedition and analyze things, we are literally going back in time and putting together the pieces of an age that doesn’t exist anymore,” paleontologist Robert Depalma said.

KELOLAND News spoke with paleontologist Robert Depalma, who is helping at the dig site.

“It’s been pretty well documented that a massive impact at the end of the Cretaceous took out the dinosaurs and took out 75% of life on earth,” Depalma said.

Now he believes they have evidence from that time period.

“I’m not going to say with 100% that it died on that day of impact, but it most likely did based on its preservation it is exquisitely preserved,” Depalma said.

In the documentary, you’ll see the more they dug, the more they were convinced they had a rare find.

“As the excavation continued carefully taking the rock off of this fossil, this leg appears before us, it’s almost like watching a photograph develop before you’re eyes,” Depalma said.

“This is unreal, I cannot process this in my brain, I am absolutely blown away by this.”

DINOSAUR APOCALYPSE is set to air on PBS Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Central Time.