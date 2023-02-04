The jeep fell through the ice near the Highway 71 bridge Saturday. Photo from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa is asking people to stay away from the water area under Highway 71 near Okoboji after a jeep went through the ice Saturday.

Officials say a group of five men pulled an 83-year-old driver and his dog from the vehicle.

They thanked the nearby Okoboji Store for allowing the men to dry off inside.

Officials say the driver was transported to Lakes Regional Healthcare, but both he and his dog are doing well.

The vehicle is still in the water, officials say, but will be removed on Sunday.