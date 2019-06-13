Group of people protest outside of Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls
A group of people gathered outside of Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls Thursday morning.
They held signs protesting abortion. Several people were from out of state while others say they were locals.
KELOLAND News reached out to Planned Parthood for a statement.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
