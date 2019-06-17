Group of people from Mississippi protest Pride Parade in Sioux Falls
A group of people from Mississippi came to Sioux Falls on Saturday to protest the Pride Parade in downtown Sioux Falls.
Following the parade, the group moved to the Pride Festival at Terrace Park.
Police were able to keep protesters and festival attendees separated.
People at the festival were encouraged not to engage with the protesters.
Police say when the protesters didn't get any attention, they packed up and left.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
