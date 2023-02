WEBSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Day County rescued five people who were stranded on a snow-covered highway.

US 12 Thursday morning. Photo from the South Dakota Highway Patrol

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the vehicle was stuck on US 12 near mile marker 339 — west of Webster.

The group was able to be rescued by the Webster Police Department with the help of a DOT plow truck.

The Highway Department says the westbound lane on US 12 is drifted over and is impassible. Officials urge people to stay home today unless absolutely necessary.