YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — This will mark the second year farmers can grow industrial hemp in South Dakota.

John Peterson is a 5th generation farmer from Wakonda.

Last year, he added hemp to the rotation, putting in about 40 acres.

This year he’ll grow more than double that.

“This is a very exciting crop going forward and I think there’s a lot of promise,” Dakota Hemp owner John Peterson said.

Peterson wants other farmers to know about the opportunities in the hemp industry.

He’s part of a group spearheading a series of meetings letting producers know about growing the crop and where they can take it.

“We have processors that are getting established in the state for both fiber and grain,” A.H. Meyer and Sons vice president Ken Meyer said.

Ken Meyer is the vice president of A.H. Meyer and Sons, Inc.

The fourth generation family business and Dakota Hemp owner John Peterson are both opening hemp fiber processing plants this year in South Dakota.

Avon farmer Mark Johnson attended the meeting.

“Diversity of crops. We’ve been in that for…the last 15 years have been more diversified, so looking at another option,” Avon farmer Mark Johnson said.

“We’re hoping this will attract a lot of very good jobs to South Dakota. This is a newer industry and we see nothing but growth coming out of this in the near future and very good prospect for farmers in South Dakota as another crop rotation that can be put into the mix,” Peterson said.

There’s more development in the works.

Dakota Oilseeds is planning to open a hemp oil processing facility in Willow Lake.

There are more meetings coming up, including one in Tea on Tuesday.

The South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association has a list of all the meetings.