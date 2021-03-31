Group files lawsuit against Gov. Noem on amendment signature law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group that wants to expand Medicaid to cover South Dakota’s working poor has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kristi Noem, the attorney general and the secretary of state.

The group – known as Dakotans for Health – plans to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2022 but says the state makes it difficult to collect signatures needed to call for a constitutional amendment.

The lawsuit says it’s already more difficult to collect signatures during the pandemic and the new restrictions will only make it worse. They say it’s unconstitutional because it makes it more difficult for people to play a role in the political process.

The group is asking a judge to stop Senate Bill 180 from being enforced. The 2020 law requires people who are paid to collect signatures to follow several regulations. Under the law, they must register with the state and have their names listed in a public directory. They also need to hand out pamphlets – approved by the state – to every person who signs the petition.

