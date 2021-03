HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Work on a new clinic is underway in Harrisburg. Sanford Health broke ground today on a new 16-thousand square foot facility.

The Sanford Harrisburg Clinic will be located at the corner of Cliff Avenue and Willow Street. A Lewis drug retail store and pharmacy will be attached.

The clinic will add eight new providers to the community. Construction is expected to be complete by next summer.