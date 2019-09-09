Groundbreaking for State Veterans Cemetery Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In southeastern KELOLAND, it’s going to be a special day.

There will be a groundbreaking for the new State Veterans Cemetery near Sioux Falls later this morning.

According to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, the state is home to more than 72,000 veterans and around 50,000 live in the eastern part of the state.

The nearest national cemetery available to the Veterans is in Sturgis or Ft. Snelling, Minnesota.

Now, a plot of land northeast of where Interstates 90 and 229 meet, will soon be the final resting place for many Veterans in KELOLAND.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 9 a.m.

We looked at the years of work that’s brought the project to this point in Sunday night’s Inside KELOLAND. Plus, what it means for thousands of veterans and their families right here in KELOLAND.