SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major addition to uptown Sioux Falls officially broke ground today.

Phase 3 of the River Greenway Project will create a walking path from 6th Street to Falls Park.

The Lloyd family donated 750,000 dollars to the project, creating more public seating space and other landscaping for this section of the river greenway lining the Steel District Development.

“When we invest in big park assets, river greenways for example, it’s a big quality of life piece as well but it economic development, because it makes other developers, other developers say hey, we’re going to put money into this part of Sioux Falls,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Construction of Phase 3 of the 11 million dollar river greenway project is expected to be completed next fall.