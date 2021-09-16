Groundbreaking for new Minnehaha County Highway Department

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After being in the same facility for more than 60 years, the Minnehaha County Highway Department is finally getting a new building. Crews broke ground Thursday on the project.

Minnehaha County officials say this new facility for the Highway Department is much needed with all the equipment and technology upgrades over the last few years.

“This facility is really going to allow the continued to growth that Dan had mentioned that the community has really seen for the next 20, 30, 40 years and allow them to really do their jobs to allow us to do our jobs by getting around town and going about our day,” ISG architect Josh Muckenhirn said.

The current building for the Minnehaha County Highway Department has been in use since 1958.