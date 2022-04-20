SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Sioux Falls continues to grow at a rapid pace, affordable housing has become a big issue.

Right now, developers are scrambling to keep up with that demand. Six new twins homes are going up in east Sioux Falls thanks to a unique partnership between private and public organizations.

“It no longer takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to build a village,” executive director of Affordable Housing Solutions Karl Fulmer said.

That’s the idea behind this groundbreaking today for six new twin homes at the corner of 15th and Sycamore.

They are being constructed by Affordable Housing Solutions, along with some help.

“We also had a couple of other partners that donated with the city of Sioux Falls, they’re providing $240 thousand dollars as a grant to develop these homes,” AHS director of development Brent Tucker said.

The twins homes will be sold to working families, who fall within the income guidelines.

“As of yesterday the new income guidelines went up 10%, which is wonderful. It allows more people to be able to have access to building these homes,” Tucker said.

Thom Moore and his family know how important it is to have a home you can call your own.

Moore worked with Affordable Housing Solutions a couple of years ago to get his first home and he says it changed their lives.

“It’s wonderful, just to have the space that we have we are able to do things that we want to do inside and out it’s been a huge blessing,” Moore said.

Without those funds, they say, it would be hard to create affordable housing here in Sioux Falls, which city officials say is desperately needed in today’s economy.

“Given the challenges of shortage of supplies, labor, the increased cost, partnerships like this with Affordable Housing Solutions and using our tools in our toolbox to address housing, have never been more important,” Director of Sioux Falls Planning and Development Jeff Eckhoff said.

Construction is slated to begin in May with a completion date in December of this year.

This is just the beginning, they’re planning to build more starting this summer.

If you’d like more information on these twin homes and how to apply to see if you qualify, contact Brent Tucker of AHS at 605-221-0430 or email at brent@a-h-s.org