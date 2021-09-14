Groundbreaking for 287 luxury apartment homes in eastern Sioux Falls

A rendering of the Millstone Commons. Photo from Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 300 new luxury apartments will be coming to eastern Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Millstone Commons on Tuesday morning. The Millstone Commons, developed, constructed and managed by Enclave, will be 287 luxury apartment homes.

The complex is located on the southwest corner of 26th Street and Veterans Parkway, across from Silverthorne Flats.

It will have three buildings and an outdoor pool.

The project is expected to finish in March 2023.