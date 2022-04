SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tomar Park Tennis Complex.

Once completed, the 12-court complex will become the new home for the Sioux Falls Tennis Association — it will also be a premier facility to host large-scale tennis tournaments.

Construction is scheduled to be completed later this fall. The rest of the park will remain open during the construction.

People are urged to use caution near the construction.