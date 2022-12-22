A KELOLAND Live Cam photo of Lake Madison at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state.

KELOLAND Weather graphic as of about 8 a.m.

KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said at 8 a.m. that Pierre has had wind gusts over 50 mph with more drifting snow.

Karstens said the winter weather advisories are “strongly worded” because there is reduced visibility and extreme cold. It’s possible that some advisory areas could be changed to blizzards areas.

Temperatures will be below zero across South Dakota and combined with winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts at 40 or even 50, wind chills are dangerous.

Wind speeds and wind chills

At 5 a.m. this morning the temperature in Sioux Falls was 16 degrees below zero with a wind chill of minus 45.

Karstens reported just after 7 a.m. that some wind chills had dropped to about minus 48.

Karstens said wind speeds should pick up today in southeastern South Dakota.

KELOLAND weather graphic from early Thursday.

Karstens said that the widespread wind chills reaching the minus 40s across much of the state is rare.

Road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota can change quickly as the weather develops, and roads in many area of the state may be slick with reduced visibility

Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain remains closed.

KELOLAND producer Kullyn Meffert reported that several shelters have been opened for stranded drivers in New Underwood and Wall. Officials say some had to be rescued from roads between Wall and Rapid City last night. Officials believe everyone has been accounted for.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

As of 8 a.m. today there were lots of scattered ice and slippery spots on roads in southeastern South Dakota. No travel is advised in portions of central and western South Dakota as the SD DOT said the wind is blowing snow.

The Minnesota 511 road map lists some roads in southwestern Minnesota with light snow on roadways. Interstate 90 east of the South Dakota border was listed as dry pavement as of 8 a.m. until farther east near Sherburne.

Closures

Most schools that were scheduled to be in session today are closed. Some, particularly in Minnesota, have e-learning days.

To check the latest closings see the KELOLAND Closeline page.

Live cams

KELOLAND has 30 live cams across the state and in northwestern Iowa. Check out the live cams to get a look at conditions.

KELOLAND Live Cam photo of Miller at about 5 a.m. today.

Wondering what conditions are like in your neck of the woods, you can check out our KELOLAND Live Cam page.