SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fundraiser for local charities, Grouchmas was originally planned to be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

However, due to weather concerns the event has been transitioned to a virtual one.

Participants can bid on items in an online auction starting Thursday and going until December 24th. If you’d like to check it out, you can do so here.