Groton Area Fire and Rescue receives $15,000 donation from Basin Electric Power Cooperative

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Groton Area Fire and Rescue District received more than $15,000 in a donation from Basin Electric Power Cooperative on Monday.

The $15,554.86-donation will be used to buy a brand new Power Pro Cot for the ambulance. The Power Pro Cot is the same cot used by Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, who Groton Area works closely with.

The Groton Area Fire and Rescue District covers 280 square miles and 2,050 people.

Bismarck, North Dakota-based Basin Electric Power Cooperative provides electricity to nearly 3 million consumers in nine states including South Dakota.