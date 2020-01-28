Groton Area Fire and Rescue receives $15,000 donation from Basin Electric Power Cooperative

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Groton Area Fire and Rescue District received more than $15,000 in a donation from Basin Electric Power Cooperative on Monday. 

The $15,554.86-donation will be used to buy a brand new Power Pro Cot for the ambulance. The Power Pro Cot is the same cot used by Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, who Groton Area works closely with. 

The Groton Area Fire and Rescue District covers 280 square miles and 2,050 people. 

Bismarck, North Dakota-based Basin Electric Power Cooperative provides electricity to nearly 3 million consumers in nine states including South Dakota. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests