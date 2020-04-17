Groomer’s Choice & Poet team up to make contribution to front-line workers

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local company is changing its business model in order to make much needed hand sanitizer to tackle shortages around the region.

Groomer’s Choice is teaming up Poet with to make a huge donation of sanitizer to front-line workers and first responders.

Like a lot of companies right now, Groomer’s Choice, which is one of the largest producers of pet products in the country is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the country got shut down, we had to decide what are we going to do, this is hurting us financially,” CEO & President of Groomer’s Choice Dan Dressen said,

So Groomer’s Choice decided instead of making shampoos and conditioners for pets, it could produce bottles of hand sanitizer, but it needed alcohol.

“So we reached out to Poet a few weeks ago and we came to a partnership and an agreement to work together to make this happen,” Dressen said.

Now they’re making 10,000 bottles a shift and may ramp up those numbers even more.

They’ve been selling the product to larger companies with lots of employees, but today Groomer’s Choice donated three pallets of sanitizer to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, which goes through a lot of it every day when responding to calls.

“As we kept evaluating, as we get to the surge, as we get more contact, as we change masks all those, we were getting to the point where we needed to make sure we had a supply,” Matt McAreavey Battalion Chief for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said.

Poet donated the alcohol for this shipment.

Thanks to Poet and Groomer’s Choice, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and other first responders are getting a supply that will last them for quite awhile at a critical time.

“Pretty awesome to see somebody that produces a bio-fuel and reaches out and finds a bottler, so they can mass-produce a product that we need immediately, so it’s been awesome to see this come together,” McAreavey said.

It’s a win win for everyone involved.

“Through this project we can keep our employees employed, we haven’t had to lay anyone off and also provide some good for the world,” Dressen said.

Groomer’s Choice employs 50 people at four locations and says it’ll continue to bottle hand sanitizer for as long there’s a need.