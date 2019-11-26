Grocery stores busy ahead of Thanksgiving

The snow is hitting KELOLAND just as people are getting ready for Thanksgiving.

There is a lot of traffic in the grocery store Tuesday at Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

As expected, people are stocking up on what they need for the big meal, but the winter weather is adding a twist.

“I would say right now we have a double-up of the customers in the store just because those that would shop tomorrow are more likely to shop today, eliminate a little bit of the stress of the snow coming,” Food Service Director Alison Syverson said.

If you still have to shop for Thanksgiving, Syverson recommends you come to the store in the morning or late in the evening.

The middle of the day is when you’ll encounter the biggest crowds.