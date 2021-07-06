Grocery store bagging competition will be held at South Dakota State Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a job that doesn’t usually get much recognition, but that’s about to change.

There will be a grocery store bagging competition at this year’s South Dakota State Fair.

Baggers from across the state will receive identical grocery orders and will be judged on everything from speed to bag building technique and personal appearance.

The “best bagger” competition will take the Freedom Stage on Friday, September 3rd. The winner will get a trip to a national competition in Las Vegas.