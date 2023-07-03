BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is Independence Day.

Americans will be celebrating with more than just fireworks.

Sunshine Foods in Brandon was busy Monday morning with people getting ready for the 4th of July.

Laura Pruett shopped for a camping trip the day after the holiday.

“Hamburger buns, hamburger, beans, salad mixings, that kind of thing,” Pruett said.

Cashiers like Charlene Huntington have been keeping the customers moving through the checkout.

Hungtington says the 4th of July is one of the busiest holidays for the grocery store.

“Very busy. It’s hopping,” Huntington said.

Of course, people will be firing up the grills as they celebrate Independence Day.

Huntington says burgers and brats are some of the most popular foods right now.

“And watermelon, lots of watermelon, and lots of alcohol,” Huntington said.

While there will be plenty of food to enjoy for the summer holiday, it’s also a time to savor fun with friends.

“We have a lot of friends that camp, great to be out in the summertime when it’s nice weather when it’s warm so we’ll have fun,” Pruett said.

Huntington expects Tuesday to be busy as well as people get last-minute items for their celebrations.