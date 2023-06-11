SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– In 2021, over 48,000 people died by suicide in the United States, according to the CDC, that’s one death every eleven minutes. That’s why over 450 walked this morning at the 12th annual Step Forward to Prevent Suicide walk in downtown Sioux Falls.

Many of the attendees who walked had lost someone important to suicide.

KELOLAND News Intern Sam Schauer was at the walk and saw the emotion as well as the meaning behind it.

At the Raven amphitheater in downtown Sioux Falls, crowds of people gathered around to hear James Gaspar tell his story about his father.

“On March 8th, 2022, my dad died from suicide,” said James Gaspar, guest speaker at the Step Forward to Prevent Suicide walk.

James’s father Gary loved being outside, but developed health issues later in his life prohibiting him from doing what he loved. His son says those issues lead him to commit suicide.

“There is guilt that we failed to prevent his death. There’s helplessness, and hopelessness wondering how we can keep going on both in our family and in our business,” Gaspar said.

Gaspar was not the only one with a story at the Step Forward to Prevent Suicide walk. Betsy Schuster says this event is meant to offer a place to grieve and heal together.

“It’s inviting friends, it’s inviting family, it’s inviting coworkers, and neighbors and everybody to realize and say, ‘hey, we’re a community and we’re all together to support when one of us is going through a tough journey,” Schuster said.

Janet Kittams with the Helpline Center says this walk isn’t just for suicide awareness, but to also show there is support available.

“There has been loss by suicide. We want people to remember the loved ones that we have lost to this terrible disease of suicide and depression,” Kittams said.

“And so the ability to walk together to remember all of, we may have all lost someone special, but to come together and see that there is resources, support and hope is important,” Schuster said.

“More than any good deed Gary has ever done in his life, he would be proudest knowing he had helped save a life by his story,” Gaspar said.

The walk was sponsored by the Helpline Center which has helped over 7,000 people across South Dakota. If you or a loved is struggling with mental health, reach out to the Helpline center by calling or texting 988.